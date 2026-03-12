South Africa Marks Water Month Amid Push to Fix Supply Crisis

South Africa is observing National Water Month in March against the backdrop of growing public frustration over unreliable water supply, as government outlines a series of interventions aimed at stabilising infrastructure and securing long-term water security.

Water shortages in several communities, including Midrand and Westbury in Gauteng, have recently sparked protests, highlighting the urgency of restoring reliable access to water for households and businesses.

Infrastructure Failures Trigger Gauteng Water Shortages

Authorities say a combination of electro-mechanical failures at Rand Water’s Palmiet and Zuikerbosch pump stations, along with a major pipe burst at the Klipfontein reservoir, significantly reduced treated water supply to municipalities across Gauteng.

Ageing infrastructure and inadequate maintenance over many years have further compounded the problem.

Government acknowledged the widespread frustration among residents experiencing prolonged water disruptions, noting that access to water is essential for daily life and economic activity.

National Water Crisis Committee Established

In response to the growing crisis, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the establishment of a National Water Crisis Committee during the recent State of the Nation Address.

The committee, chaired by the President, will deploy technical experts and national government resources to municipalities struggling with water supply challenges.

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) is also conducting assessments to develop a national water action plan, expected to be finalised by mid-March.

Emergency Measures to Stabilise Gauteng Supply

To address immediate supply shortages, Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina authorised Rand Water to abstract additional water from the Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS).

The emergency water-use licence is valid for four months, from February to June 2026, and is intended to stabilise the strained water supply network in Gauteng.

Authorities are also implementing measures such as:

Repairing leaks in municipal distribution systems

Removing illegal water connections

Expanding reservoir storage capacity

Increasing pumping capacity in affected areas

Major Infrastructure Projects Underway

Several infrastructure projects across provinces aim to improve long-term water reliability.

In Johannesburg, the Brixton Reservoir Tower and pump station complex is undergoing final commissioning and is expected to provide relief to residents once operational.

Other provincial investments include:

North West Province

R1.9 billion allocated for bulk water supply projects in Madibeng, Ratlou and Mahikeng

Western Cape

More than R250 million invested in water infrastructure

The Clanwilliam Dam wall raising project will add 69.5 million cubic metres of water annually once completed

Eastern Cape

13 major bulk water projects worth R9.1 billion under construction

12 additional projects currently in planning stages

Free State

51 water and sanitation infrastructure projects scheduled for implementation from the 2026/27 financial year

R185 Billion Allocated for Water and Sanitation

The 2026 national budget, tabled on 25 February 2026, allocates R185.2 billion over the next three years for water and sanitation projects across different levels of government.

Government says the funding will support both infrastructure expansion and system upgrades to address long-standing supply challenges.

Reform Programme for Metro Utilities

To improve service delivery in major cities, the government has launched the Metro Trading Services Reform, targeting improvements in water, sanitation, electricity and waste services across South Africa’s eight metropolitan municipalities.

Metros account for more than two-thirds of the country’s economic activity and house over 40% of the population, making reliable infrastructure critical for economic growth.

Performance-Based Incentive Grant Introduced

National Treasury has introduced a R54 billion performance-based incentive grant under the Urban Development Financing Grant to encourage improved governance and operational performance in metro utilities.

Under the programme:

Funding will be tied to measurable performance targets

Metro progress will be independently verified annually

Municipalities will receive financial incentives for meeting reform goals

The reform aims to unlock R108 billion in additional infrastructure investment over six years.

National Effort to Secure Future Water Supply

The Metro Trading Services Reform is a flagship initiative under Operation Vulindlela, implemented jointly by:

National Treasury

Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs

Department of Electricity and Energy

Department of Water and Sanitation

Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment

All eight metropolitan municipalities are participating in the programme.

Water Month Highlights Conservation and Shared Responsibility

Observed from 1 to 31 March, National Water Month aims to promote water conservation, infrastructure development and responsible use of water resources.

Government emphasised that access to safe and reliable water is a constitutional right under Section 27, and remains central to advancing dignity, social justice and economic development.

Authorities are also encouraging citizens to help protect the country’s limited water resources by:

Reporting leaks promptly

Following municipal water restrictions

Using water responsibly

Officials say while the current challenges are serious, they are not insurmountable, and long-term reforms and infrastructure investment are expected to strengthen South Africa’s water security for future generations.