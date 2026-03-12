Transnet Invites Private Bids for Rail Sidings to Boost Logistics

South Africa’s Transnet Rail Infrastructure Manager (TRIM) has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) inviting private-sector participation to lease and upgrade three rail siding facilities in the country’s Eastern and Central Regions.

The initiative aims to expand private access to rail infrastructure, improve logistics efficiency and generate sustainable revenue streams for the national rail network.

Opening Rail Infrastructure to Private Participation

TRIM Chief Executive Moshe Motlohi said the release of the siding lease RFP marks another step toward transparent, market-based access to critical rail assets.

“The issuing of this request for proposals underscores TRIM’s ongoing commitment to transparent, market-based access to critical rail assets. By inviting private sector participation under a long-term, regulated framework, we aim to strengthen partnerships, improve service delivery, and unlock value across our rail estate,” Motlohi said.

TRIM is responsible for managing, operating and maintaining Transnet’s rail network infrastructure across South Africa.

Multi-Stage Competitive Bidding Process

The RFP process will follow a structured, transparent evaluation system.

Key stages include:

Prequalification of bidders

Functional evaluation of technical proposals

Final price and preference assessment

Authorities emphasised that safety, health and regulatory compliance standards are mandatory requirements for all bidders.

Infrastructure Upgrades Required

Companies awarded the siding leases will be required to undertake significant upgrades to improve operational efficiency and safety.

Proposals must include plans for:

Rail line refurbishments

Loading and handling facilities

Drainage systems

Lighting and security infrastructure

Fencing and access roads

Additional operational improvements

Bidders will also need to demonstrate how their plans will reduce turnaround times and improve road-to-rail logistics efficiency.

Long-Term Lease Agreements Planned

To ensure sustainability and infrastructure development, the siding leases will be granted for a minimum period of 10 years.

Successful bidders will be expected to commit to performance targets and investment obligations throughout the lease term.

The leases will be based on market-value rentals, with safeguards included to protect the value of Transnet’s rail assets.

Tender Briefing and Submission Deadline

TRIM will host a non-compulsory virtual tender briefing on 13 March 2026, allowing potential bidders to clarify details of the proposal requirements.

The deadline for bid submissions is 30 April 2026.

Interested parties can access the official RFP documents through the South African government’s eTender portal.

Strengthening South Africa’s Rail Logistics

The initiative is part of broader efforts to revitalise South Africa’s rail network by encouraging private investment, improved infrastructure management and enhanced freight efficiency.

Officials say expanding access to rail infrastructure will help shift freight transport from road to rail, reducing congestion, improving logistics reliability and supporting economic growth.