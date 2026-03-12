Left Menu

Delhi Seeks Solutions for Narrow Street Cleaning

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is exploring the feasibility of using mechanized road sweepers on narrow streets. The civic body has invited agencies to submit proposals for this initiative, aiming to enhance sanitation in areas where conventional machines struggle. A pre-bid meeting is scheduled for March 19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2026 22:18 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 22:18 IST
Delhi Seeks Solutions for Narrow Street Cleaning
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is actively seeking innovative solutions for cleaning narrow city streets that pose a challenge for conventional machines. In a recent notice, MCD has called on agencies to express interest in conducting a feasibility study for mechanized road sweeping on roads less than 10 meters wide.

These narrow streets make up a significant portion of Delhi's road network and are currently maintained through manual cleaning due to space restrictions. The study is set to assess the potential integration of smaller or specially designed sweepers into the city's sanitation system to improve the efficiency of cleaning processes.

Interested agencies are invited to submit their proposals by March 25, with a pre-bid meeting scheduled for March 19. Officials believe this initiative could extend mechanized cleaning capabilities to many of Delhi's densely populated residential areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026