Delhi Seeks Solutions for Narrow Street Cleaning

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is actively seeking innovative solutions for cleaning narrow city streets that pose a challenge for conventional machines. In a recent notice, MCD has called on agencies to express interest in conducting a feasibility study for mechanized road sweeping on roads less than 10 meters wide.

These narrow streets make up a significant portion of Delhi's road network and are currently maintained through manual cleaning due to space restrictions. The study is set to assess the potential integration of smaller or specially designed sweepers into the city's sanitation system to improve the efficiency of cleaning processes.

Interested agencies are invited to submit their proposals by March 25, with a pre-bid meeting scheduled for March 19. Officials believe this initiative could extend mechanized cleaning capabilities to many of Delhi's densely populated residential areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)