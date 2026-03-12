Delhi Court Demands Clarification on Extradition of Ex-Bush Foods Executives

In a significant judicial move, a Delhi court has requested clarification from the Ministry of External Affairs on the confusing status of extradition proceedings against Vir Karan Awasty, former managing director of Bush Foods Overseas Pvt Ltd (BFOPL), and his wife, Ritika Awasty. They are implicated in a massive bank fraud case valued at Rs 750 crore.

The couple stands accused in an alleged credit facility abuse scheme and has faced extradition demands from India that were overturned by the UK courts due to concerns about prison conditions. Their involvement is rooted in a legal dispute dating back to 2014 and involves criminal breach of trust and conspiracy.

This ongoing case raises questions about international extradition laws and the diplomatic challenges involved. The court is set to reconvene on April 10 to reassess the status, reflecting the complex legal landscape and potential impacts on international relations.

