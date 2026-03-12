Left Menu

Delhi Court Demands Clarification on Extradition of Ex-Bush Foods Executives

A Delhi court demands clarity from the Ministry of External Affairs on extradition proceedings against former BFOPL managing director and his wife. Linked to a Rs 750-crore bank fraud, the couple's extradition was previously dismissed by the UK High Court. The situation remains unclear as legal proceedings continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2026 21:17 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 21:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant judicial move, a Delhi court has requested clarification from the Ministry of External Affairs on the confusing status of extradition proceedings against Vir Karan Awasty, former managing director of Bush Foods Overseas Pvt Ltd (BFOPL), and his wife, Ritika Awasty. They are implicated in a massive bank fraud case valued at Rs 750 crore.

The couple stands accused in an alleged credit facility abuse scheme and has faced extradition demands from India that were overturned by the UK courts due to concerns about prison conditions. Their involvement is rooted in a legal dispute dating back to 2014 and involves criminal breach of trust and conspiracy.

This ongoing case raises questions about international extradition laws and the diplomatic challenges involved. The court is set to reconvene on April 10 to reassess the status, reflecting the complex legal landscape and potential impacts on international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

