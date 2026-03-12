Madras High Court Stays PMK Leadership Dispute Proceedings

The Madras High Court has intervened in the leadership dispute within the PMK, granting an interim stay on city civil court proceedings.

Justice T V Tamilselvi emphasized the necessity of involving Vadivel Ravanan, the party's general secretary, in the ongoing case between S Ramadoss and his son Anbumani Ramadoss.

The court has stipulated responses from both Ramadoss, Anbumani, and the Election Commission by April 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)