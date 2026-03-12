Madras High Court Stays PMK Leadership Dispute Proceedings
The Madras High Court has granted an interim stay on city civil court proceedings in a PMK leadership dispute. The court affirmed that Vadivel Ravanan, the current party general secretary, should be part of the proceedings. The case involves party founder S Ramadoss and his son, Anbumani Ramadoss.
The Madras High Court has intervened in the leadership dispute within the PMK, granting an interim stay on city civil court proceedings.
Justice T V Tamilselvi emphasized the necessity of involving Vadivel Ravanan, the party's general secretary, in the ongoing case between S Ramadoss and his son Anbumani Ramadoss.
The court has stipulated responses from both Ramadoss, Anbumani, and the Election Commission by April 10.
