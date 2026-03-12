Left Menu

West Bengal's New SOP: Ensuring Smooth LPG Supply Amid Concerns

The West Bengal government introduces a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to monitor LPG supply, establishing a 24/7 control room at the state secretariat to handle grievances. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee warns against hoarding, as part of efforts to stabilize supply to hospitals, schools, and households statewide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-03-2026 21:29 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 21:29 IST
In a move to stabilize LPG supply and address distribution concerns, the West Bengal government announced a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on Thursday. The initiative includes the creation of a 24/7 control room at the state secretariat, Nabanna, tasked with resolving supply-related grievances.

Chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a special meeting reviewed the state's LPG supply situation, covering essential services like hospitals and schools. Banerjee assured that hoarding and black marketing would be strictly monitored, with the government ready to seize hoarded stock if necessary.

A state-level LPG crisis committee, led by the chief secretary and including senior officials, aims to regularly evaluate and guide policy for consistent supply. Local monitoring mechanisms will also activate, ensuring LPG supply and distribution are uninterrupted across districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

