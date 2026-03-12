DEPwD Partners with ‘Coalition of the Willing’ to Strengthen Support for Persons with Hearing Impairment

In a major step toward promoting inclusive development and accessibility, the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the “Coalition of the Willing” to expand opportunities and support for persons with hearing impairment in India.

The MoU was signed in New Delhi on 12 March 2026 in the presence of V. Vidhyavathi, Secretary of DEPwD; Manmeet Kaur Nanda, Additional Secretary; Pradeep A., Director, DEPwD; and Kumar Raju, Director of the Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre (ISLRTC).

The agreement marks the beginning of a collaborative national framework that brings together government institutions, civil society organisations and technology innovators to create a comprehensive and sustainable support ecosystem for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community.

Building a Life-Cycle Model of Empowerment

The partnership aims to develop an integrated life-cycle model of empowerment, supporting individuals with hearing impairment from early intervention and education to skill development, employment and social inclusion.

By combining institutional expertise, technological innovation and community outreach, the initiative seeks to improve accessibility, expand opportunities and strengthen dignity and independence for persons with hearing impairment across the country.

About the Coalition

The Coalition of the Willing is a consortium of organisations with expertise in technology, education, accessibility and social empowerment. It includes:

Yunikee (Gopalakrishnan Foundation for the Deaf)

Blee Tech Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

Training and Educational Centre for Hearing Impaired (TEACH)

WinVinaya Foundation

Buddy4Study India Foundation

VCrop Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre (ISLRTC)

Together with DEPwD, the coalition will design and implement innovative interventions addressing multiple dimensions of empowerment for persons with hearing impairment.

Key Areas of Collaboration

The initiative will focus on several priority areas, including:

Raising awareness about hearing impairment and accessibility needs

Expanding assistive technologies and accessibility solutions

Strengthening early identification and educational support

Promoting skill development and employment opportunities

Facilitating scholarships and educational assistance

Developing Indian Sign Language learning resources and digital content

Supporting sustainable livelihood opportunities

Officials said the partnership combines policy support, technological solutions and community-driven initiatives to ensure that persons with hearing impairment can participate fully in social and economic life.

A Model for Inclusive Collaboration

The initiative has been described as a strong example of public–private–civil society collaboration, where each partner contributes specialised knowledge and resources to address complex inclusion challenges.

By leveraging digital innovation, training ecosystems and community networks, the programme is expected to create scalable models that can benefit persons with hearing impairment across both urban and rural India.

Through this strategic collaboration, the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities reaffirmed its commitment to building an inclusive India where accessibility, opportunity and participation are available to every Divyangjan.

Officials said the initiative reflects a broader vision of ensuring that technology, education and partnerships work together to remove barriers and create pathways for empowerment, dignity and equal opportunity for persons with disabilities nationwide.