NSQC Reviews 43 Skill Standards to Align Training with Industry Needs

India is stepping up efforts to ensure that its skilling ecosystem keeps pace with rapidly evolving industry demands. At the 48th meeting of the National Skills Qualifications Committee (NSQC) held on 12 March 2026, policymakers, sector experts and training bodies reviewed a wide range of skill standards and qualifications designed to strengthen workforce readiness across multiple sectors.

The meeting was chaired by Debashree Mukherjee, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and Chairperson of the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET). The deliberations focused on improving the quality, relevance and future readiness of India’s skill training framework.

Strengthening the National Skills Ecosystem

During the meeting, the committee reviewed Qualifications, National Occupational Standards (NOS) and Micro-Credentials (MCs) submitted by various NCVET-recognised Awarding Bodies.

These submissions covered a broad spectrum of sectors including:

Electronics

Tourism and hospitality

Healthcare

Agriculture

Instrumentation

Iron and steel

Hydrocarbon

Beauty and wellness

Environmental services

The committee also examined proposals for adopting new qualifications and extending the validity of certain qualifications currently implemented under government skill development programmes.

Officials said the review process is essential to ensure that training programmes remain aligned with industry needs, technological advancements and emerging employment trends.

Participation from Government, Industry and Academia

The meeting was attended by Prof. (Dr.) Ashok Kumar Gaba, Executive Member of NCVET, and Dr. Suhas Deshmukh, Director and Secretary to the Council, NCVET, along with members of the NSQC representing several central ministries and departments.

Officials from the Ministry of Rural Development and the Ministry of Labour and Employment participated in the discussions, alongside sector specialists and representatives from industry and academic institutions.

Their deliberations focused on improving the quality assurance mechanisms of vocational education, while ensuring that training standards reflect the realities of the labour market.

43 Skill Qualifications Evaluated

A total of 18 Awarding Bodies presented proposals before the committee. Overall, 43 Qualifications, National Occupational Standards and Micro-Credentials were examined.

The organisations presenting proposals included:

Directorate General of Training (DGT)

Agriculture Skill Council of India

Beauty and Wellness Sector Skill Council

Electronics Sector Skills Council of India

Ganpat University

Healthcare Sector Skill Council

Hydrocarbon Sector Skill Council

Indian Iron and Steel Sector Skill Council

Instrumentation Automation Surveillance Communication Sector Skill Council

Leather Sector Skill Council

Skill Council for Green Jobs

Skill Council for Mining Sector

Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council

West Bengal State Council of Technical and Vocational Education and Skill Development

Haryana Knowledge Corporation Limited (HKCL)

National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR)

Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC)

Bharatiya Engineering Science & Technology Innovation University (BESTIU)

The evaluation process focused on ensuring that these qualifications meet national quality benchmarks and respond to emerging skill gaps.

Preparing a Future-Ready Workforce

Speaking during the meeting, Debashree Mukherjee emphasised the need for the skilling ecosystem to remain innovative, industry-aligned and globally competitive.

She noted that the regulatory framework established by NCVET plays a crucial role in maintaining quality standards across vocational education and training programmes.

Mukherjee stressed that workers increasingly need multiple skill sets to remain employable in a rapidly evolving labour market shaped by technological change and shifting industry demands.

“Through sustained efforts by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and the regulatory framework of NCVET, the skilling ecosystem must promote innovation, ensure regulatory compliance and remain closely aligned with industry requirements to build a globally competitive and future-ready workforce,” she said.

Experts note that such periodic reviews of skill qualifications are critical for ensuring that India’s workforce development strategies remain relevant in a globalised economy, where automation, digital technologies and sustainability transitions are transforming job roles across sectors.