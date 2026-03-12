Kumaraswamy Unveils Solar, Defence and Foundry Projects at BHEL

Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy visited the Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) manufacturing facility in Haridwar, dedicating key infrastructure projects and flagging off major industrial and defence equipment that highlight India’s expanding heavy engineering capabilities.

The visit showcased BHEL’s growing role in strengthening India’s industrial ecosystem across power generation, clean energy, defence manufacturing and advanced heavy engineering.

Addressing officials, engineers and workers at the facility, Kumaraswamy said public sector institutions like BHEL remain at the core of India’s industrial strength.

“Institutions such as BHEL are not merely manufacturing entities. They are repositories of national capability,” the Minister said.

He emphasised that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is focused on building a self-reliant and globally competitive industrial ecosystem, with public sector enterprises playing a vital role.

“When India speaks of energy security, industrial depth, strategic autonomy and self-reliant growth, it is institutions like BHEL that convert those national aspirations into concrete assets for the country,” Kumaraswamy added.

Boost to Clean Energy

During the visit, the Union Minister dedicated a 5-MW ground-mounted solar power plant at the Haridwar facility to the nation, marking a significant milestone in BHEL’s transition toward sustainable energy solutions.

The solar installation consists of over 11,000 solar modules and is expected to generate around 90 lakh kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity annually.

In a social media post following the event, Kumaraswamy said the project would support clean energy generation while contributing to India’s Net Zero target by 2070.

The solar plant is expected to reduce carbon emissions significantly while also lowering operational energy costs for the facility.

Strengthening Foundry and Forging Capabilities

The Minister also inaugurated a 30-ton Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) at BHEL’s Central Foundry and Forge Plant.

The new furnace is expected to enhance the company’s metallurgical capabilities and strengthen India’s domestic manufacturing capacity for critical components used in power generation, heavy engineering and strategic industries.

“Inaugurated the 30T Electric Arc Furnace at the Central Foundry & Forge Plant of BHEL in Haridwar, strengthening India’s critical foundry and forging capabilities,” Kumaraswamy said.

He added that the facility represents an important step in boosting indigenous manufacturing for advanced industrial applications.

Indigenous Defence Manufacturing Milestone

In a major boost to India’s defence manufacturing sector, the Minister also flagged off the Upgraded Super Rapid Gun Mount (SRGM) developed for the Indian Navy.

The advanced naval weapon system can fire up to 120 rounds per minute and has a maximum firing range of about 35 kilometres, making it suitable for both anti-aircraft and anti-surface operations.

Kumaraswamy said the development highlights India’s growing strength in indigenous defence production.

“This milestone reflects the growing strength of India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem and advances Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India for Bharat and for the world,” he said.

Dispatch of Large Turbo Generator

During the visit, the Minister also flagged off the dispatch of a large turbo generator manufactured at the facility for a major power project.

The equipment reflects BHEL’s long-standing expertise in producing high-capacity turbines and generators that form the backbone of India’s electricity infrastructure.

Backbone of India’s Heavy Engineering Sector

The BHEL Haridwar complex houses two major facilities: the Heavy Electrical Equipment Plant, which manufactures turbines and generators for thermal power stations, and the Central Foundry and Forge Plant, which produces large castings and forgings for industrial and strategic applications.

Kumaraswamy noted that building such capabilities domestically strengthens India’s industrial resilience.

“When these capabilities are built and retained within India, the nation gains resilience. It reduces import dependence, strengthens domestic supply chains, protects strategic know-how and creates a durable industrial base for the future,” he said.

The Minister expressed confidence that BHEL will continue to play a key role in India’s development by supporting clean energy expansion, advanced manufacturing, defence production and power infrastructure.

The visit underscored how institutions like BHEL remain central to India’s ambition of building a technologically advanced and self-reliant industrial economy.