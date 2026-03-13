Left Menu

Venezuela's Ongoing Struggle: A Repressive State Under Scrutiny

A United Nations report highlights that Venezuela's state remains oppressive even after former President Nicolas Maduro's removal. Institutions linked to human rights violations persist, and politically motivated detentions continue under interim President Delcy Rodriguez. The U.N. emphasizes the need for reforms and the release of political detainees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 02:04 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 02:04 IST
Venezuela's Ongoing Struggle: A Repressive State Under Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A recent United Nations report has revealed that Venezuela's oppressive state mechanisms continue to function, despite the removal of former President Nicolas Maduro by U.S. forces in January. The report presented to the U.N. Human Rights Council noted that institutional structures facilitating human rights violations remain intact, with 87 political detentions recorded since Maduro's departure.

Venezuela's government has consistently denied allegations of human rights abuses and claims of political prisoners, attributing jailings to common crimes. In light of the report, the Venezuelan communications ministry, responsible for governmental media inquiries, has yet to issue a comment.

The report also underlines that influential government and military figures previously linked to crimes against humanity maintain their roles of power. Interim President Delcy Rodriguez, backed by the U.S., remains in leadership, implementing major changes to attract oil and mining investments. An accompanying amnesty law has reportedly freed numerous prisoners, though local NGOs challenge this, citing a lack of transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

