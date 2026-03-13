U.S. Military Aircraft Goes Down in Iraq
The U.S. Central Command is conducting rescue efforts after losing a military aircraft in Iraq. The incident, involving two aircraft, happened in friendly airspace and was not due to hostile or friendly fire. One aircraft went down in western Iraq, while the other landed safely.
The U.S. Central Command announced Thursday that a rescue operation is underway following the loss of a military aircraft in Iraq. The incident occurred in what the military describes as 'friendly airspace' amid ongoing tensions with Iran.
According to the military, two aircraft were involved. One of the aircraft crashed in western Iraq while the second managed to land safely. The military emphasized that neither hostile nor friendly fire caused the incident.
The search and rescue efforts underscore ongoing regional instability, as U.S.-Iran relations continue to affect military operations in the area.
