Left Menu

U.S. Military Aircraft Goes Down in Iraq

The U.S. Central Command is conducting rescue efforts after losing a military aircraft in Iraq. The incident, involving two aircraft, happened in friendly airspace and was not due to hostile or friendly fire. One aircraft went down in western Iraq, while the other landed safely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-03-2026 03:17 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 03:17 IST
U.S. Military Aircraft Goes Down in Iraq
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Central Command announced Thursday that a rescue operation is underway following the loss of a military aircraft in Iraq. The incident occurred in what the military describes as 'friendly airspace' amid ongoing tensions with Iran.

According to the military, two aircraft were involved. One of the aircraft crashed in western Iraq while the second managed to land safely. The military emphasized that neither hostile nor friendly fire caused the incident.

The search and rescue efforts underscore ongoing regional instability, as U.S.-Iran relations continue to affect military operations in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026