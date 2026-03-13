U.S. Military Aircraft Goes Down in Iraq

The U.S. Central Command announced Thursday that a rescue operation is underway following the loss of a military aircraft in Iraq. The incident occurred in what the military describes as 'friendly airspace' amid ongoing tensions with Iran.

According to the military, two aircraft were involved. One of the aircraft crashed in western Iraq while the second managed to land safely. The military emphasized that neither hostile nor friendly fire caused the incident.

The search and rescue efforts underscore ongoing regional instability, as U.S.-Iran relations continue to affect military operations in the area.

