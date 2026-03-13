Left Menu

U.S. Clash with Russia and China Over Iran's Nuclear Ambitions Intensifies

The U.S. and its Western allies faced off against Russia and China at the U.N. Security Council to discuss Iran's nuclear program, which they assert justifies U.S. military action. China and Russia opposed re-imposing sanctions, accusing the U.S. of escalating tensions while Iran insists its program is peaceful.

13-03-2026
The United States and its Western allies confronted Russia and China at the United Nations on Thursday, centering the debate on Iran's controversial nuclear program.

U.S. envoy Mike Waltz argued that Moscow and Beijing are obstructing a U.N. committee intended to manage and reinforce sanctions against Tehran. Waltz stated these sanctions aim to mitigate threats from Iran's nuclear advancements.

Meanwhile, representatives from Russia and China condemned the United States for actions deemed aggressive, suggesting Washington is heightening tensions. Iran defended its nuclear activities as peaceful, despite Western claims otherwise.

