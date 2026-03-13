Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Death Toll Soars

More than a thousand individuals have lost their lives across the Middle East due to the conflict ignited by U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran that began on February 28. Gulf states hosting U.S. bases and Lebanon have quickly become embroiled in the hostilities.

As of Thursday, approaching two weeks into the conflict, various death tolls have been reported but not independently verified by Reuters. In Iran, state media reported at least 1,270 deaths by Monday, although Iran's U.N. ambassador reported 1,332 fatalities on March 6, a discrepancy yet to be clarified. This includes a U.S. attack on an Iranian warship near Sri Lanka on March 4, with 104 deaths.

Casualties have been reported across several countries: Lebanon cites 687 deaths from Israeli strikes, including 98 children, while Iraq has recorded 30 fatalities, primarily from Shi'ite Popular Mobilisation Forces. In Israel, 12 deaths occurred, and the U.S. has reported seven casualties among its service members. The ongoing conflict continues to affect Syria, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman, as tallied in various missile and projectile incidents.