Trump Nominates Official to Lead US Agency for Global Media Amid Controversy

President Donald Trump has moved to appoint Sarah Rogers, a senior State Department official, to take on the additional responsibility of leading the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM). This step comes in the wake of a federal judge's decision to invalidate staff reductions previously enacted by an interim CEO, which were challenged legally. Rogers, who is currently the Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy, is known for combating European Internet regulations deemed censorious by Washington.

A spokesperson for the State Department highlighted the alignment of USAGM's mission with American public diplomacy, noting that Rogers' potential confirmation by the Senate would facilitate stronger coordination between U.S. international broadcasting and national interests. The Department of Justice has specified that Deputy Secretary of State Michael Rigas will manage the CEO duties in the interim.

The contentious environment surrounding the agency includes previous actions by Kari Lake, a senior adviser appointed by Trump, which saw sweeping cuts challenged under the Federal Vacancies Reform Act. Lake, contending these challenges, characterized her actions as effective restructuring efforts thwarted by legal opposition. Meanwhile, the judge's decision reaffirms the constraints imposed by the Constitution's Appointments Clause.

