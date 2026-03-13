Left Menu

Cuba to Release 51 Prisoners in a Gesture of Goodwill

Cuba announced plans to release 51 prisoners from its jails, as part of a goodwill gesture linked to strong ties with the Vatican. This move follows a trend of pardoning and freeing inmates that has seen thousands released since 2010, including prominent dissidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Havana | Updated: 13-03-2026 06:24 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 06:24 IST
  • Country:
  • Cuba

The Cuban government made a surprising announcement that 51 inmates will soon be released from prisons across the island, citing goodwill and its relationship with the Vatican as key motivations.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted that these individuals have served significant portions of their sentences while maintaining good behavior, setting the stage for this humanitarian gesture.

Since 2010, Cuba has pardoned nearly 9,905 inmates, and an additional 10,000 prisoners have been released in recent years, including dissident José Daniel Ferrer following discussions with the Vatican.

(With inputs from agencies.)

