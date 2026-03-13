Cuba to Release 51 Prisoners in a Gesture of Goodwill

The Cuban government made a surprising announcement that 51 inmates will soon be released from prisons across the island, citing goodwill and its relationship with the Vatican as key motivations.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted that these individuals have served significant portions of their sentences while maintaining good behavior, setting the stage for this humanitarian gesture.

Since 2010, Cuba has pardoned nearly 9,905 inmates, and an additional 10,000 prisoners have been released in recent years, including dissident José Daniel Ferrer following discussions with the Vatican.

