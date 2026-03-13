Left Menu

Taiwan Secures Arms Deal with U.S. Amid Parliament Approval

Taiwan's parliament has authorized the government to sign agreements for four U.S. arms sales packages. This decision helps Taiwan maintain its position in the production queue amid additional defense spending negotiations. President Lai Ching-te's government seeks $40 billion in extra defense funding amid opposition concerns. The defense ministry emphasized the importance of signing these agreements to secure critical weaponry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 13-03-2026 09:35 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 09:35 IST
Taiwan Secures Arms Deal with U.S. Amid Parliament Approval
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

In a significant political development, Taiwan's parliament has unanimously approved the government's signing of agreements for four U.S. arms sales packages. This move is crucial for Taiwan to maintain its place in the U.S. defense production and delivery queue.

President Lai Ching-te's administration is pushing for $40 billion in additional defense spending. However, there is contention, especially from opposition parties who claim the spending proposals lack clarity and refuse to pass what they call 'blank cheques'.

Despite the disputes, lawmakers allowed the government to proceed with the arms agreements, which include high-profile weaponry like TOW anti-tank missiles and HIMARS rocket systems. The move aligns with pressures from the U.S. and domestic policy initiatives to enhance Taiwan's defense capabilities amid regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026