Father-Son Duo Sentenced to Life for Murder

A court has handed down a life sentence to a father and son for their involvement in the 2018 murder of Ramesh Yadav in Chaukhriya village. The ruling was delivered by District and Sessions Judge Shiva Kumar Singh who found Virendra Singh and his son, Layak Singh, guilty of the crime.

According to district government counsel Arvind Tripathi, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on each of the convicted individuals. The same hearing saw the acquittal of two other accused in the case, providing partial relief to Virendra Singh's brother Malti and his son Jandail.

The charges against the accused were pressed under sections 302, 34, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, following a complaint by Ramesh Yadav's son. The crime was perceived as an act done with common intention and involved elements of criminal intimidation.

