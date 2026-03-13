Left Menu

Pipeline Politics: Hungary’s Strategy Amid Sanctions

Hungary is using pipeline issues as a reason to block new sanctions against Russia and delay a substantial loan to Ukraine, according to a German foreign office spokesperson. The suspension of Russian oil supplied through the Druzhba pipeline, affecting Hungary and Slovakia, further complicates this geopolitical situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 13-03-2026 16:52 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 16:52 IST
Pipeline Politics: Hungary’s Strategy Amid Sanctions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

The government's strategic use of pipeline disruptions as leverage to block new sanctions against Russia and delay a significant loan to Ukraine is drawing sharp criticism. This comes from a German foreign office spokesperson, who called Hungary's actions 'unacceptable' on Friday.

Complicating the scenario, the Druzhba pipeline, crucial for oil transport to Hungary and Slovakia, has been inactive since it sustained damage in late January. This suspension of oil flow has added another layer of complexity to the geopolitical tensions in the region.

The gridlock highlights the intricate interplay between energy dependencies and international political dynamics, as the European Union grapples with ensuring energy security while maintaining pressure on Russia through economic measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philippines

IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philip...

 Philippines
2
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026