The government's strategic use of pipeline disruptions as leverage to block new sanctions against Russia and delay a significant loan to Ukraine is drawing sharp criticism. This comes from a German foreign office spokesperson, who called Hungary's actions 'unacceptable' on Friday.

Complicating the scenario, the Druzhba pipeline, crucial for oil transport to Hungary and Slovakia, has been inactive since it sustained damage in late January. This suspension of oil flow has added another layer of complexity to the geopolitical tensions in the region.

The gridlock highlights the intricate interplay between energy dependencies and international political dynamics, as the European Union grapples with ensuring energy security while maintaining pressure on Russia through economic measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)