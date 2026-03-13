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Supreme Court Stays High Court Order in Mahua Moitra Case

The Supreme Court has temporarily halted a Delhi High Court order allowing the Lokpal to authorize the CBI to charge Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in a cash-for-query scandal. The case involves accusations against Moitra for accepting bribes to ask questions in the House on behalf of a businessman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 17:03 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 17:03 IST
Supreme Court Stays High Court Order in Mahua Moitra Case
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The Supreme Court has paused a segment of the Delhi High Court's December 2025 order that permitted the Lokpal to sanction the CBI's charge sheet filing against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra. This decision comes amidst allegations involving Moitra in a cash-for-query scam, raising significant concerns.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant, along with Justice Joymalya Bagchi, has issued notices to Moitra, the CBI, and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey regarding the Lokpal's appeal against the high court's interpretation. The Lokpal was contesting the high court's ruling, which stated that separate sanctions for charge filing and prosecution were not envisioned by the Lokpal Act of 2013.

The allegations claim that Moitra received cash and gifts from businessman Darshan Hiranandani for asking questions in parliament, sparking debate over the correct interpretation of the Lokpal Act. The Supreme Court's stay centers on whether one or two sanctions are required for such proceedings, with the Lokpal insisting on a unified approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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