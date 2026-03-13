In-House Solutions: India's Journey to Self-Reliance in Defense

As India continues to rise as a global power, Major General Gaurav Bagga highlighted the need for self-reliant defense strategies, asserting that external assistance might not be forthcoming. Speaking at the International Conference on Composite Materials and Technologies, Bagga underscored the challenges posed by shifting international alliances.

He pointed to Operation Sindoor, a military action targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan, as an example where India stood alone without international backing. Despite having multiple allies, India received no support, whereas Pakistan managed to garner aid from its allies, illustrating the necessity for India to harness its domestic capabilities.

Bagga further pressed the importance of developing technologies within India to enhance the survival and efficacy of its armed forces, particularly in the face of evolving warfare domains. He called for investment in defense research and development to achieve Atma Nirbharta (self-reliance) and secure the nation's future by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)