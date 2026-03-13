Solidarity Amid Tension: Pakistan Pledges Support to Saudi Arabia

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a crucial meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, pledging Pakistan's unwavering support amid rising tensions in West Asia. The discussions centered around the aftermath of US and Israeli strikes on Iran, which led to retaliatory attacks on Gulf states.

During their meeting, both leaders engaged in an in-depth exchange of views on the unfolding regional situation and affirmed their commitment to regional stability and peace. Prime Minister Sharif emphasized Pakistan's steadfast support for Saudi Arabia during challenging times.

The meeting comes as Pakistan's role is scrutinized due to its defence agreement with Saudi Arabia. The two sides reviewed their bilateral relations and coordinated efforts to tackle military escalations across the region. Key Pakistan officials accompanied Sharif, highlighting the significance of this diplomatic engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)