Solidarity Amid Tension: Pakistan Pledges Support to Saudi Arabia
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assured Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Pakistan's unwavering support amid escalating tensions in West Asia. They discussed the regional crisis following US-Israeli attacks on Iran and pledged to enhance bilateral relations and work towards regional peace and stability.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a crucial meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, pledging Pakistan's unwavering support amid rising tensions in West Asia. The discussions centered around the aftermath of US and Israeli strikes on Iran, which led to retaliatory attacks on Gulf states.
During their meeting, both leaders engaged in an in-depth exchange of views on the unfolding regional situation and affirmed their commitment to regional stability and peace. Prime Minister Sharif emphasized Pakistan's steadfast support for Saudi Arabia during challenging times.
The meeting comes as Pakistan's role is scrutinized due to its defence agreement with Saudi Arabia. The two sides reviewed their bilateral relations and coordinated efforts to tackle military escalations across the region. Key Pakistan officials accompanied Sharif, highlighting the significance of this diplomatic engagement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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