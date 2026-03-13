Corruption Allegations and LPG Crisis Spark Tensions in Jharkhand Assembly
Allegations of corruption in land mutation processes and a crisis over LPG pricing saw tense exchanges in Jharkhand's Assembly. Lawmakers argued over bribes and inefficiencies in the land mutation system, while the ruling coalition blamed the central government for rising petroleum prices and the LPG shortage.
- Country:
- India
In a heated budget session at the Jharkhand Assembly, legislators levied allegations of corruption related to the land mutation process. Tensions escalated as lawmakers from both the ruling coalition and opposition traded accusations over inefficiencies in the system.
Congress MLA Rajesh Kachhap criticized the government for lacking clear guidelines on pending land mutation formalities, prompting Leader of the Opposition Babulal Marandi to claim that bribery was rampant, with amounts up to Rs 50,000 being demanded. Marandi further alleged that an acquaintance's mutation application was unfairly rejected, only to be processed later through 'other means.'
The Assembly also debated the ongoing LPG crisis, with ruling coalition members staging protests blaming BJP's central policies. Accusations flew as opposition members faulted the Congress for inciting panic while the protest culminated in slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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