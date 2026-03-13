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NHRC Takes Action on Assault and Tragic Wall Collapse Incidents

The NHRC has issued notices following reports of a woman from Manipur assaulted in Delhi after facing racial abuse, and a deadly wall collapse at a Gurugram construction site. The commission seeks detailed reports on the health, investigation, and potential compensation for the affected individuals within two weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 22:19 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 22:19 IST
NHRC Takes Action on Assault and Tragic Wall Collapse Incidents
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The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has intervened following reports of a woman from Manipur being assaulted after racial abuse in Delhi, and a wall collapse at a Gurugram construction site resulting in fatalities.

The NHRC's intervention involves issuing notices to relevant authorities for detailed reports on both incidents. The assault, linked to racial abuse in Malviya Nagar, occurred on March 8 as the woman photographed at a park. The commission demands a report addressing the victim's health and the investigation progress.

Another significant incident under NHRC scrutiny is the wall collapse near Bilaspur, Gurugram, which claimed seven lives on March 9. The commission ordered reports on the injured's health, investigation status, and any compensation provided. Authorities in both cases must respond within two weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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