Perils on the Seas: Unseen Threats Emerge in Gulf Waters

In an alarming incident at an Iraqi seaport, two explosive-laden, unmanned boats launched a deliberate and calculated attack on the Safesea Vishnu tanker, leading to a blazing inferno alongside the vessel, the vessel's owner, Safesea Group, reported.

The tanker, anchored at Khor Al Zubair and involved in a ship-to-ship transfer of 53,000 metric tons of naphtha, saw its 28 crew members leap into the waters for survival. Tragically, one crew member lost their life.

The attack underscores escalating tension in the Gulf, where at least 16 tankers have faced similar threats amidst the war involving the U.S., Iran, and Israel. While the U.S. hints at escorting tankers, the risk remains high.

(With inputs from agencies.)