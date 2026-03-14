Rising Terror Threats Expose Strains in U.S. Counterterrorism System

In recent attacks, U.S. security faces mounting challenges as terrorism threats rise. Incidents in New York, Michigan, and Virginia underscore vulnerabilities in the counterterrorism apparatus amid significant personnel departures from the FBI and Justice Department.

The turmoil comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions with Iran, which has a history of plotting attacks on U.S. soil. Although no explicit link to the Iran conflict was found in recent violence, such international incidents often act as accelerants, increasing domestic security risks.

The situation is further complicated by the presence of self-directed lone actors, who are difficult to identify and thwart. While the FBI maintains efforts to protect the U.S., concerns persist over its capacity to preemptively address complex and evolving threats in the current climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)