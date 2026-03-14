Left Menu

U.S. Strikes On Iran's Kharg Island: A Military Showdown

The U.S. conducted military strikes on Iran's Kharg Island, a crucial oil hub, while threatening to target oil infrastructure if shipping disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz continue. President Trump issued a Russian oil purchase waiver amid evolving tensions. The conflict extends throughout the Middle East, affecting multiple countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 05:11 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 05:11 IST
U.S. Strikes On Iran's Kharg Island: A Military Showdown

In a significant escalation, the United States launched military strikes against Iran's Kharg Island, targeting its critical military installations. President Donald Trump announced the offensive, underscoring the strategic importance of this oil hub that supports 90% of Iran's oil exports.

While Trump refrained from attacking the oil infrastructure, he indicated further actions would follow should Iran obstruct passage through the Strait of Hormuz. These developments compound the region's instability, which has already seen Iran retaliating against shipping and exacerbating tensions around the globe.

As part of the U.S. strategy, Trump provided a temporary waiver allowing Russian oil purchases, even as American forces face increasing regional engagements. The broader conflict sees multiple nations caught in the crossfire, with significant civilian displacements and military mobilizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026