U.S. Strikes On Iran's Kharg Island: A Military Showdown

In a significant escalation, the United States launched military strikes against Iran's Kharg Island, targeting its critical military installations. President Donald Trump announced the offensive, underscoring the strategic importance of this oil hub that supports 90% of Iran's oil exports.

While Trump refrained from attacking the oil infrastructure, he indicated further actions would follow should Iran obstruct passage through the Strait of Hormuz. These developments compound the region's instability, which has already seen Iran retaliating against shipping and exacerbating tensions around the globe.

As part of the U.S. strategy, Trump provided a temporary waiver allowing Russian oil purchases, even as American forces face increasing regional engagements. The broader conflict sees multiple nations caught in the crossfire, with significant civilian displacements and military mobilizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)