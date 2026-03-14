Crackdown on LPG Black Market: UP's 1,483 Raids Yield Results

In response to the LPG crisis, Uttar Pradesh's Food and Civil Supplies Department executed raids at 1,483 sites, arresting six individuals involved in black marketing.

The operation, conducted in collaboration with the district administration, led to 24 FIRs being registered, focusing on preventing shortfalls and supply issues throughout the state.

To guarantee efficient LPG distribution, a 24-hour control room has been set up, ensuring uninterrupted communication with districts to maintain adequate fuel availability under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's guidance.