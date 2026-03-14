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Kerala's Stance on Sabarimala: A Ritualistic Debate

Kerala Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan reaffirmed the state's consistent position on women's entry into Sabarimala, aligning it with their 2007 affidavit that such matters should be decided by ritualistic experts. He criticized the BJP for initiating the 2018 Supreme Court verdict, emphasizing that Kerala's government stands with the devotees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 14-03-2026 13:00 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 13:00 IST
Kerala's Stance on Sabarimala: A Ritualistic Debate
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Kerala Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan reiterated the state's consistent stand on the controversial topic of women's entry into the Sabarimala temple. He held the BJP responsible for the 2018 Supreme Court verdict that allowed women of menstruating age to enter the shrine.

According to Vasavan, the LDF government's position remains as stated in a 2007 affidavit, which advocated for experts in ritualistic matters to decide on the issue. He clarified that if the state is asked for its stance again, it will be presented in alignment with this affidavit.

Vasavan criticized the BJP, stating that the party's young lawyers had initiated the Supreme Court case in 2018, and accused them of changing their stance later despite originally celebrating the verdict as historic. He affirmed the government's respect for the court's decision while emphasizing alignment with ritualistic expert opinions.

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