Modi Slams Congress, Highlights Northeast Development Initiatives
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress for causing panic and ignoring the Northeast's development. Speaking in Assam, he highlighted the BJP's efforts in infrastructure projects worth Rs 23,550 crore while accusing Congress of undermining national interests. Key projects aim to enhance connectivity and economic opportunities in the Barak Valley.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 14-03-2026 14:20 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 14:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the opposition Congress party of irresponsibility by creating panic amid global conflicts, as he unveiled projects worth over Rs 23,550 crore in Assam.
Speaking in Silchar, Modi alleged that Congress had long ignored Northeast India's development and hampered the region's access to economic growth.
He announced infrastructure projects aiming to enhance connectivity and development in the Barak Valley, accusing Congress of undermining national interests and failing the region economically.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Northeast
- Barak Valley
- Assam
- Development
- Infrastructure
- BJP
- Global Conflicts
- Economy
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