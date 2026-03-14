Revocation of Wangchuk's Detention: A Positive Step for Ladakh

In a significant move, the central government has lifted the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, which was imposed under the National Security Act.

Ladakh Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena described the revocation as a constructive step towards peace and dialogue in the region. Saxena emphasized the importance of addressing issues through non-violent channels.

The decision follows violent protests concerning Ladakh's statehood and comes amid ongoing discussions between regional groups and the Ministry of Home Affairs.