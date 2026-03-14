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Revocation of Wangchuk's Detention: A Positive Step for Ladakh

The central government has revoked the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act. Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena welcomes the decision, emphasizing dialogue over agitation and violence. Efforts continue to address the concerns of Ladakh's people through discussions with stakeholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 14-03-2026 15:02 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 15:02 IST
Revocation of Wangchuk's Detention: A Positive Step for Ladakh
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  • India

In a significant move, the central government has lifted the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, which was imposed under the National Security Act.

Ladakh Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena described the revocation as a constructive step towards peace and dialogue in the region. Saxena emphasized the importance of addressing issues through non-violent channels.

The decision follows violent protests concerning Ladakh's statehood and comes amid ongoing discussions between regional groups and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

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