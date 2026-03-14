Task Forces and Tensions: Jharkhand Assembly's Heated Discussions on Drugs, Displacement, and Infrastructure

In a bid to tackle the escalating drug problem in Jharkhand, Excise Minister Yogendra Mahato announced the creation of district-wide task forces to curb narcotics trade, following concerns from lawmakers about rising youth addiction.

Tensions rose as discussions also centered on the displacement caused by the Bokaro Steel Plant's construction. Lawmakers demanded new panchayats for affected villages.

Amidst these debates, concerns regarding incomplete infrastructure projects and alleged artificial shortages of gas cylinders drew further attention, with calls for inspections and investigations for potential malfeasance.

(With inputs from agencies.)