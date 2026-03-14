Violent Mob Attack: Pune's Communal Tensions Escalate

A violent mob assault near Pune has left five young Muslims injured while they prepared to break their fast during Ramzan. This shocking incident occurred around 6:30 pm Friday in Askarwadi under Saswad police jurisdiction.

A sizable group, reportedly numbering around 100, questioned the youth's presence, demanded they remove religious symbols, and then resorted to physical violence using sharp weapons and sticks. Multiple injuries were reported, but fortunately, all victims have been treated and discharged from the hospital.

Authorities have registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act. Senior Inspector Kumar Kadam revealed that several suspects have been detained, with efforts underway to apprehend the remaining attackers.

(With inputs from agencies.)