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Bihar Assembly Tightens Security Post Hoax Threat

Following a hoax bomb threat, Bihar Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar has instructed heightened security measures for the assembly premises and legislators' residences. This includes strict ID checks, enhanced CCTV monitoring, and regular mock drills to ensure safety. Regular patrolling near legislators' residences will also be enforced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-03-2026 21:16 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 21:16 IST
Bihar Assembly Tightens Security Post Hoax Threat
Prem Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar has called for increased security measures at the assembly premises and legislators' residential complexes following a hoax bomb threat received via email.

In a meeting with senior officials including Patna DM Thiyagarajan SM and SSP Kartikeya Sharma, Kumar directed stringent verification of identity cards for everyone entering the assembly premises, with entry barred for those without an ID unless specifically approved. Additionally, the Speaker emphasized the importance of monitoring CCTV cameras and deploying security personnel in civilian attire.

Kumar further urged the need for regular mock drills and instructed senior officers to inspect security arrangements periodically. He also highlighted the need for enhanced security at the residences of legislators, with a particular focus on areas such as Beer Chand Patel Path and R Block, suggesting regular mobile patrols to maintain vigilance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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