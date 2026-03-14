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Tragic Incident in Jharkhand: Minor Allegedly Assaulted in Train Coach

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a train coach at Maharajpur Railway Station's shunting yard in Jharkhand. The accused, known to the victim, lured her on the pretext of marriage. An FIR has been filed, and investigations are ongoing to arrest the suspect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sahibganj | Updated: 14-03-2026 23:11 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 23:11 IST
Tragic Incident in Jharkhand: Minor Allegedly Assaulted in Train Coach
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  • India

A horrific incident unfolded over the weekend in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district, as a 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 20-year-old man in a train coach parked at the Maharajpur Railway Station's shunting yard. The suspect reportedly enticed the victim under the guise of marriage.

According to Kailash Kumar Mahato, officer-in-charge of the Maharajpur Government Railway Police (GRP), the victim's brother-in-law filed a complaint detailing how the accused, who was familiar with the girl, manipulated her into meeting him at the station. Once there, he forced her inside a train coach and assaulted her.

The victim has since undergone a medical examination, and her statement has been recorded by a magistrate. Law enforcement is aggressively pursuing the fugitive suspect as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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