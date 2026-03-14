Tragic Incident in Jharkhand: Minor Allegedly Assaulted in Train Coach

A horrific incident unfolded over the weekend in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district, as a 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 20-year-old man in a train coach parked at the Maharajpur Railway Station's shunting yard. The suspect reportedly enticed the victim under the guise of marriage.

According to Kailash Kumar Mahato, officer-in-charge of the Maharajpur Government Railway Police (GRP), the victim's brother-in-law filed a complaint detailing how the accused, who was familiar with the girl, manipulated her into meeting him at the station. Once there, he forced her inside a train coach and assaulted her.

The victim has since undergone a medical examination, and her statement has been recorded by a magistrate. Law enforcement is aggressively pursuing the fugitive suspect as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)