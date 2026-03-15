Missiles Over the East Sea: North Korea's Bold Displays Amid Tensions

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised the test-launch of twelve 600mm-calibre multiple rocket launchers on Saturday, as state media KCNA reported. The test follows major annual military drills conducted by the United States and South Korea in the region.

Kim stated that the drill was meant to unsettle 'the enemies within the 420-km striking range' and demonstrate the 'destructive power of tactical nuclear weapons.' Photographs from state news agency KCNA depicted Kim alongside his daughter and potential successor, Kim Ju Ae, observing the weapons test.

According to KCNA, the launched rockets successfully hit their intended island target in the East Sea of Korea, 364.4 km away, with remarkable accuracy. In response, South Korea's military reported that North Korea had fired over ten ballistic missiles toward the eastern sea. Amid these heightened tensions, North Korea maintains a steadfast stance on its ongoing development of nuclear weapon capabilities, undeterred by existing U.N. sanctions.