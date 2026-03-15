High Court Demands Answers: Mysterious Detentions Stir Debate
The Delhi High Court has requested the city police to submit an affidavit explaining the detention of activists. Allegations against police include illegal detainment without presenting the activists to a magistrate and possible abuse. A bench of justices ordered preservation of relevant CCTV footage to investigate further.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court has intervened, demanding clarity from the city's police regarding the recent detention of several activists. The court has instructed the police to file an affidavit detailing the authority and circumstances of the detainment.
The situation unfolded during a special Sunday hearing where the police counsel affirmed all detained individuals have been released. The court also mandated the preservation of CCTV footage pertinent to the arrests, while allegations emerged of illegal detention and mistreatment.
Representatives for the activists claim the detentions were unlawful, and requested both detailed explanations from the police and extended protections for the involved activists. The court plans to continue addressing this sensitive matter in upcoming hearings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Housing at the Heart of Human Rights as SA Marks 30 Years of the Constitution
Scandal in the Lift: Leaked CCTV Footage Sparks Controversy
UN Experts Urge Thailand to Resolve 22-Year Mystery of Disappeared Human Rights Lawyer Somchai Neelapaijit
EU Imposes New Sanctions on Iranian Officials for Human Rights Violations
UN Mission Warns Iran’s Human Rights Crisis Could Worsen Amid Escalating Conflict