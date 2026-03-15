High Court Demands Answers: Mysterious Detentions Stir Debate

The Delhi High Court has intervened, demanding clarity from the city's police regarding the recent detention of several activists. The court has instructed the police to file an affidavit detailing the authority and circumstances of the detainment.

The situation unfolded during a special Sunday hearing where the police counsel affirmed all detained individuals have been released. The court also mandated the preservation of CCTV footage pertinent to the arrests, while allegations emerged of illegal detention and mistreatment.

Representatives for the activists claim the detentions were unlawful, and requested both detailed explanations from the police and extended protections for the involved activists. The court plans to continue addressing this sensitive matter in upcoming hearings.

(With inputs from agencies.)