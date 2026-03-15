Protest Erupts Over Delhi Killing: Demand for Justice Intensifies

In West Delhi's Uttam Nagar, a protest spearheaded by right-wing Hindu organizations erupted, demanding justice for the murder of a 26-year-old man. The demonstration, under the Sarv Hindu Samaj banner, rallied for strict action against the accused amid heightened security.

Participants, gathered in large numbers at Ayyappa Park, chanted slogans demanding justice and government intervention. They urged for compensation for the deceased's family and a government job for his elder brother. This public outcry follows a call by Sarv Hindu Samaj to transfer the investigation to the CBI or another specialized agency.

The protest's backdrop was a clash between two families during Holi celebrations that led to the young man's death. Authorities responded to the protest with significant police presence, deploying personnel from multiple stations and specialized forces, ensuring surveillance and preparedness.

(With inputs from agencies.)