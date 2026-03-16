Fake CBI Officers Loot Trader at Berhampur Railway Station
The Government Railway Police in Odisha arrested three individuals from Rajasthan for allegedly impersonating CBI officers and looting gold ornaments from a trader near Berhampur railway station. The suspects intercepted the trader, Husmukh Jain, taking away his belongings. Further arrests are anticipated as the investigation continues.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events, the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Odisha apprehended three individuals from Rajasthan, accused of posing as CBI officers to loot gold ornaments from a trader at Berhampur railway station.
The accused managed to seize ornaments weighing 88 grams, valued at approximately Rs 14.80 lakh, from the victim, Husmukh Jain of Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, when intercepted near the station.
Authorities assure more arrests will follow, as additional perpetrators have been identified. A combined effort by the GRP and Railway Protection Force continues, after a complaint was registered on February 26, leading to raids across Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- GRP
- Odisha
- gold heist
- CBI impersonation
- Berhampur
- arrest
- Rajasthan
- Railway Police
- RPF
- Husmukh Jain
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