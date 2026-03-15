Kejriwal and Sisodia Challenge High Court's Judge Appointment in Excise Policy Case

In a significant legal development, Aam Aadmi Party leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia have escalated their judicial battle to the Supreme Court. This move follows the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court's decision to deny their plea for a change of judge in a high-profile excise policy case.

The leaders challenge the assignment of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma to preside over the case after they were discharged by the trial court. They cite concerns over neutrality and fairness, suggesting the decision is politically charged. The trial court had earlier criticized the CBI's inability to present a robust case.

Kejriwal and his legal team contend that previous rulings by Justice Sharma reveal a bias, an assertion underscored by Justice Sharma's initial remarks deeming the trial court's decision erroneous without full hearings. With vested allegations and past judgments facing Supreme Court scrutiny, the call for judicial reassessment underscores the charged atmosphere surrounding this case.

(With inputs from agencies.)