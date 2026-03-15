Delhi Police Denies Political Interference in Criminal Releases
The Delhi Police has dismissed allegations of political interference in criminal releases after an inspector's video surfaced making such claims. The officer, Inspector Rajeev, was removed from his post as a disciplinary measure. Authorities stressed the comments weren't official stances and reaffirmed the force's dedication to legal integrity.
- Country:
- India
In a notable denial, the Delhi Police has refuted any claims of political interference in the release of criminals, following a controversial video involving an inspector making such allegations.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest), Akanksha Yadav, clarified that the remarks made by Inspector Rajeev were irresponsible and did not reflect the official posture of the police force.
Inspector Rajeev, formerly the officiating SHO of Bharat Nagar, has been relieved of his duties and transferred as part of disciplinary measures. Delhi Police emphasizes strict adherence to the law and zero tolerance for crime, reaffirming their commitment to impartiality in legal proceedings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
There is no law and order in Punjab. 3 sarpanchs killed in 2026, gangsters extorting money, ASI killed in police chowki: Amit Shah.
There is no government in Punjab, says Shah in attack on AAP dispensation over law and order.
Karnataka Lokayukta Cracks Down on Deputy Commissioner for Alleged Disproportionate Assets
Odisha Assembly Erupts: Law and Order Debate Fuels Political Tension