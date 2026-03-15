Delhi Police Denies Political Interference in Criminal Releases

In a notable denial, the Delhi Police has refuted any claims of political interference in the release of criminals, following a controversial video involving an inspector making such allegations.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest), Akanksha Yadav, clarified that the remarks made by Inspector Rajeev were irresponsible and did not reflect the official posture of the police force.

Inspector Rajeev, formerly the officiating SHO of Bharat Nagar, has been relieved of his duties and transferred as part of disciplinary measures. Delhi Police emphasizes strict adherence to the law and zero tolerance for crime, reaffirming their commitment to impartiality in legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)