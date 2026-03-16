Political Drama in West Bengal: EC's Reshuffle Sparks Controversy

The Election Commission's recent reshuffle of senior administrative and police officials in West Bengal has led to a heated political debate. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) criticized the move, calling it a 'panic reaction' from a party unable to win elections democratically. In contrast, opposition parties BJP and CPI(M) praised it as a necessary step for ensuring free and fair polls.

The reshuffle followed the announcement of the poll schedule for West Bengal, leading to the removal of several key figures, including Chief Secretary Nandini Chakravorty and DGP Peeyush Pandey. TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh accused the BJP of manipulating the Election Commission to carry out arbitrary transfers, asserting that such tactics won't sway the state's voters.

On the other hand, Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition, welcomed the changes, viewing them as a course correction against political bias in state administration. Echoing this sentiment, BJP's Shankar Ghosh emphasized the importance of impartiality in electoral processes. As tensions rise, all eyes are on how these reshuffles will impact the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)