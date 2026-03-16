BJP's K Laxman Calls for OBC Inclusion in Central List

BJP Rajya Sabha member K Laxman has made a fervent appeal to the government, highlighting the urgency to include 27 castes from Telangana and five from Andhra Pradesh in the central Other Backward Classes (OBC) list. His appeal was made during Zero Hour in the Upper House on Monday.

Laxman emphasized the longstanding demand of these communities, underscoring the recommendations already made by the National Commission for Backward Classes to the Union government. He pointed out that despite being recognized as OBCs at the state level, these communities miss out on central reservations for government jobs and educational institutions.

He expressed hope that the Modi government would address the issue sympathetically, aligning with constitutional mandates and community aspirations. The urgency of this call reflects a broader effort to ensure that reservations at the central level effectively mirror those at the state level.