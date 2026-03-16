Nani Palkhivala's Letter to Indira Gandhi: Unveiling a Historic Legal Insight
In 1975, jurist Nani Palkhivala critiqued the Allahabad High Court's verdict against Indira Gandhi's election, calling it erroneous. His letter to Gandhi is highlighted in T R Andhyarujina's book. Palkhivala urged Gandhi to reconsider challenging Kesavananda Bharati's case, acknowledging its potential impact on Indian politics and law.
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- India
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh highlighted a critical moment in India's legal history, referencing a letter by eminent jurist Nani Palkhivala to then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975. The letter criticized an Allahabad High Court verdict declaring Gandhi's 1971 election from Rae Bareli void due to electoral malpractice.
The letter is fully published in T R Andhyarujina's book on the famed Kesavananda Bharati Case. It details Palkhivala's disagreement with the court's decision and his belief in Gandhi's entitlement to victory, despite subsequent constitutional amendments and Representation of People Act changes.
Palkhivala appealed to Gandhi to avoid overturning the Supreme Court's Kesavananda judgment, emphasizing its historical significance. Ramesh's reminder comes as former Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi recently addressed this pivotal case's influence on India's political and legal landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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