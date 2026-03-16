Limpopo Mobilises Emergency Response as Floods Damage Infrastructure

The Limpopo Provincial Government has activated emergency response measures as widespread flooding damages roads and infrastructure across Waterberg, Vhembe and Mopani districts, leaving several communities cut off from essential services.

Provincial authorities say engineering teams have already been dispatched to assess the damage, while disaster management units are coordinating response efforts to restore access to affected areas.

The flooding follows intense rainfall across the province over the past two days, with some areas recording more than 100 millimetres of rain, triggering overflowing rivers, submerged bridges and mudslides along key transport routes.

Engineers Deployed to Assess Infrastructure Damage

The Limpopo Department of Public Works, Roads and Infrastructure has deployed engineers to conduct urgent damage assessments on critical road infrastructure affected by the floods.

Among the damaged roads identified so far are:

D972 outside Vaalwater in the Waterberg District

D192 in Mokgalakwena in Waterberg

D3681 between Tshikunda and Vhufuli in Thulamela Municipality

D3830 at Mbhokota village near Louis Trichardt in the Vhembe District

Several additional roads across parts of the Mopani District

Provincial officials say both temporary emergency repairs and long-term reconstruction plans will be developed once the full extent of the damage has been assessed.

“Our teams, working together with municipal disaster management teams and other government departments, will assess the damage and develop both temporary and permanent solutions to the challenges we are facing as a province,” said MEC for Public Works, Roads and Infrastructure Ernest Rachoene.

Authorities Warn Residents to Avoid Flooded Roads

Officials have urged residents and motorists to exercise extreme caution and avoid flooded bridges and roads, warning that submerged routes can quickly become life-threatening.

“We further advise all communities, road users in particular, to avoid flooded roads and bridges during this period and prioritise their safety,” Rachoene said.

Floodwaters have already made several routes impassable, particularly in low-lying areas where bridges have been submerged.

Weather Service Warned of Heavy Rainfall

Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba said the flooding confirms earlier warnings issued by the South African Weather Service (SAWS), which predicted disruptive rainfall across Limpopo between 14 and 15 March 2026.

The weather conditions were expected to trigger localised flooding in vulnerable areas, potentially damaging infrastructure, homes and municipal services.

Ramathuba said the province remains at risk of further flooding until the end of March, as heavy rainfall continues across the region.

Communities Cut Off by Mudslides and Submerged Bridges

The Premier said the provincial government has received numerous distress calls from residents in affected districts, particularly where road infrastructure has been destroyed.

Several critical incidents have already been reported, including:

Mudslides along the R523 between Khalavha and Sibasa

Severe disruptions on the R33 in the Waterberg District

Multiple low-water bridges submerged, preventing access to schools and healthcare facilities

“These floods have severely impacted mobility in several communities,” Ramathuba said.

“Many residents are unable to reach schools and health facilities because essential routes have been cut off.”

Provincial Disaster Teams on High Alert

The Limpopo Provincial Disaster Management Centre (PDMC) has activated its emergency response system and is working with municipalities to assist affected communities.

Emergency teams are currently monitoring flood-prone areas, coordinating rescue operations where necessary, and supporting communities that have been isolated by floodwaters.

However, Ramathuba cautioned that saturated ground conditions and damaged infrastructure may delay access to some remote areas.

“We urge residents to remain calm and prioritise their safety by avoiding flooded rivers and minimising unnecessary travel,” she said.

Middle Letaba Dam Overflow Raises Further Concerns

Authorities are also monitoring the Nwamanungu (Middle Letaba) Dam, which has begun overflowing for the first time in several years following the heavy rainfall.

The development has raised concerns about additional downstream flooding, particularly in communities that have previously been spared from flood-related disasters.

Officials say emergency monitoring systems are in place to track water levels and alert communities if evacuation becomes necessary.

Residents Urged to Report Emergencies

The provincial government has urged residents experiencing flooding or infrastructure damage to report incidents immediately so emergency teams can respond quickly.

Residents can contact the Limpopo Provincial Disaster Management Centre through the toll-free emergency line: 0800 222 111 or report incidents via their local municipal offices.

Province May Seek National Disaster Support

Premier Ramathuba also indicated that the provincial government may approach the national government for additional funding to address the growing disaster response and infrastructure repair costs.

“The challenges the province faces are overwhelming, and the residents deserve to have the resources necessary to navigate them,” she said.

Officials say national assistance may be required to restore damaged roads, rebuild infrastructure and support affected communities as recovery efforts continue.