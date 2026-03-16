Denmark Weighs Contribution to Strait of Hormuz Security

Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen emphasized the importance of keeping an open mind about the country's role in securing the Strait of Hormuz. Speaking ahead of the Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels, Rasmussen noted Denmark's significant maritime interests amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Denmark, known for its major shipping industry, including the global company Maersk, is already participating in a U.S.-led coalition in the Red Sea, protecting commercial vessels from potential threats. As a maritime nation, Denmark is keen on maintaining open navigation channels, critical for global trade.

With President Donald Trump signaling discussions with allies to secure the Strait of Hormuz, Rasmussen expressed readiness to engage with EU colleagues to explore possible contributions. The strategic waterway has seen heightened tensions, attributed to the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, posing risks to oil tanker movements in the region.