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Denmark Weighs Contribution to Strait of Hormuz Security

Denmark's Foreign Minister, Lars Lokke Rasmussen, expressed the need for an open discussion on Denmark's potential contribution to securing the Strait of Hormuz. This comes amid discussions led by the U.S. to ensure free navigation in the critical waterway, with Denmark already contributing maritime resources to international efforts in the Red Sea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 16:03 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 16:03 IST
Denmark Weighs Contribution to Strait of Hormuz Security

Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen emphasized the importance of keeping an open mind about the country's role in securing the Strait of Hormuz. Speaking ahead of the Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels, Rasmussen noted Denmark's significant maritime interests amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Denmark, known for its major shipping industry, including the global company Maersk, is already participating in a U.S.-led coalition in the Red Sea, protecting commercial vessels from potential threats. As a maritime nation, Denmark is keen on maintaining open navigation channels, critical for global trade.

With President Donald Trump signaling discussions with allies to secure the Strait of Hormuz, Rasmussen expressed readiness to engage with EU colleagues to explore possible contributions. The strategic waterway has seen heightened tensions, attributed to the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, posing risks to oil tanker movements in the region.

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