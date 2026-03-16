Denmark Weighs Role in Securing the Strait of Hormuz
Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen highlighted the nation's maritime interests in contributing to security measures in the Strait of Hormuz. While no decisions have been made, Denmark, a major shipping nation, is considering participation amid global discussions for safeguarding free navigation in the critical waterway.
Denmark's Foreign Minister, Lars Lokke Rasmussen, expressed an open-minded approach to potentially contributing to security measures in the Strait of Hormuz. He acknowledged Denmark's status as a significant maritime nation, although no commitments have been made.
Rasmussen told journalists at the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels that he is keen to discuss options with EU colleagues. Previously, Denmark dispatched a frigate to the Red Sea in 2024 to join a U.S.-led coalition countering threats from Yemen's Houthi militants.
Additionally, U.S. President Donald Trump announced ongoing talks with seven countries, urging them to assist in safeguarding the Strait amid rising tensions with Iran. Rasmussen anticipates discussing the situation with his European counterparts soon.
(With inputs from agencies.)