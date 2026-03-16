Denmark Weighs Role in Securing the Strait of Hormuz

Denmark's Foreign Minister, Lars Lokke Rasmussen, expressed an open-minded approach to potentially contributing to security measures in the Strait of Hormuz. He acknowledged Denmark's status as a significant maritime nation, although no commitments have been made.

Rasmussen told journalists at the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels that he is keen to discuss options with EU colleagues. Previously, Denmark dispatched a frigate to the Red Sea in 2024 to join a U.S.-led coalition countering threats from Yemen's Houthi militants.

Additionally, U.S. President Donald Trump announced ongoing talks with seven countries, urging them to assist in safeguarding the Strait amid rising tensions with Iran. Rasmussen anticipates discussing the situation with his European counterparts soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)