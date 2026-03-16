Pope Leo's Call to Journalists: Uncover the True Face of War

In a message resonating with urgency, Pope Leo implored journalists to illuminate the human tragedy of war. Avoiding propaganda, he stressed, is paramount in reporting that should reveal the suffering endured by victims rather than glamorizing conflict.

During his meeting with Italy's TG2 television news broadcasters, Pope Leo emphasized the role of reporters in capturing the raw realities of war. He cautioned against transforming such reporting into a 'video game,' urging journalists to remain diligent in verifying information to avoid serving the interests of power.

While not pinpointing a specific conflict, Pope Leo's call comes amid heightened tensions in the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. His remarks follow an appeal for a ceasefire and reflect broader critiques, including Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich's condemnation of a video likening war to entertainment.

(With inputs from agencies.)