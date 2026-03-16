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Delhi Police Uncover Massive Illegal LPG Cylinder Operation

Delhi Police dismantled an illegal operation involving over 600 stored LPG cylinders in Mundka. A separate arrest was made for unlawful refilling of LPG cylinders in Shakarpur. Authorities discovered irregularities in the storage and stock management of these hazardous materials, raising concerns about black market practices and safety risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 19:27 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 19:27 IST
Delhi Police Uncover Massive Illegal LPG Cylinder Operation
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Delhi Police has busted a racket storing more than 600 LPG cylinders in a godown in the Mundka area. In a separate incident, a man was arrested for unlawfully refilling gas cylinders, authorities reported on Monday.

The Crime Branch raided a godown named Guruji Indane Gas Service, discovering commercial LPG cylinders from multiple oil companies stored together, violating licensing conditions. The raid resulted in the recovery of 610 LPG cylinders, revealing irregular stock management and potential hoarding during supply shortages.

A tip-off prompted a separate raid, leading to the arrest of Yogesh Gupta in Shakarpur, who admitted to illegally refilling LPG cylinders. These operations pose critical safety hazards. Cases have been registered under the Essential Commodities Act, with ongoing efforts to apprehend involved parties.

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