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Bhatia and Yellamaraju Impress at Players Championship

Akshay Bhatia finishes tied 13th at the Players Championship with a strong final round performance, while Indo-Canadian Sudarshan Yellamaraju achieves his career-best T-5 finish, boosting his FedexCup ranking. Cameron Young clinches the title, as Sahith Theegala and Ludvig Åberg experience final day slumps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pontevedra | Updated: 16-03-2026 18:35 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 18:35 IST
Bhatia and Yellamaraju Impress at Players Championship
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Akshay Bhatia delivered a commendable performance at the Players Championship, finishing tied for 13th and showcasing consistency on the PGA Tour. Benefiting from a strong final round, Bhatia climbed 13 positions with a 2-under 70, closing the week at 6-under par.

While Bhatia excelled, Sahith Theegala, who had shared the first-round lead, faced challenges on the final day, dropping to a tie for 32nd after carding a 5-over 77. Meanwhile, Cameron Young emerged victorious with a final-round 4-under 68, surpassing overnight leader Ludvig Åberg.

Indo-Canadian Sudarshan Yellamaraju marked a career milestone, finishing tied for 5th with a total of 9-under par, elevating him into the top 30 of the FedexCup rankings in his debut season. Other top performers included Xander Schauffele at third and Robert MacIntyre at fourth.

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