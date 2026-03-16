Bhatia and Yellamaraju Impress at Players Championship

Akshay Bhatia delivered a commendable performance at the Players Championship, finishing tied for 13th and showcasing consistency on the PGA Tour. Benefiting from a strong final round, Bhatia climbed 13 positions with a 2-under 70, closing the week at 6-under par.

While Bhatia excelled, Sahith Theegala, who had shared the first-round lead, faced challenges on the final day, dropping to a tie for 32nd after carding a 5-over 77. Meanwhile, Cameron Young emerged victorious with a final-round 4-under 68, surpassing overnight leader Ludvig Åberg.

Indo-Canadian Sudarshan Yellamaraju marked a career milestone, finishing tied for 5th with a total of 9-under par, elevating him into the top 30 of the FedexCup rankings in his debut season. Other top performers included Xander Schauffele at third and Robert MacIntyre at fourth.