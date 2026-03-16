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China's Diplomatic Dilemma in the Strait of Hormuz Crisis

China has urged all nations to halt military actions in West Asia, influenced by US President Donald Trump's call to ensure open passage through the Strait of Hormuz. The waterway's closure by Iran, following US-Israeli airstrikes, has disrupted global oil flow, impacting the global economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 16-03-2026 20:22 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 20:22 IST
China's Diplomatic Dilemma in the Strait of Hormuz Crisis
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China has called on all nations to cease military operations in West Asia, responding to US President Donald Trump's appeal for international aid in keeping the Strait of Hormuz open.

Amidst the disruptive closure of this critical waterway by Iran in retaliation to US and Israeli airstrikes, global oil and trade flows have faced severe interruptions.

Despite Trump's plea for a coalition to ensure safe passage through the strait, China remains committed to maintaining its diplomatic ties with Iran, opting for peaceful resolution over military involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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