China's Diplomatic Dilemma in the Strait of Hormuz Crisis

China has called on all nations to cease military operations in West Asia, responding to US President Donald Trump's appeal for international aid in keeping the Strait of Hormuz open.

Amidst the disruptive closure of this critical waterway by Iran in retaliation to US and Israeli airstrikes, global oil and trade flows have faced severe interruptions.

Despite Trump's plea for a coalition to ensure safe passage through the strait, China remains committed to maintaining its diplomatic ties with Iran, opting for peaceful resolution over military involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)